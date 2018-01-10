NATIONAL SELECTION: Three Wisbech Grammar players picked for The Lambs

Three members of the Wisbech Grammar School first XV have been selected to play for a national side.

Captain Oliver Mann, vice-captain Bradley Hutler and full-back Jack Trundley have been picked to play for the Independent Schools RFC Under 18 National XV, known as The Lambs.

The Lambs provide openings for boys to showcase their rugby skills at a representative level and during the season the boys will compete in a tough fixture programme both at home and abroad.

They will face a mixture of Academy sides, such as Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester Rugby, representative sides such as Crawshay’s Welsh and Irish Exiles, and international sides such as Croatia Under 19s and Italy Under 19B while on tour.

The first game of the season is on Sunday (January 14) against Irish Exiles at Maidenhead RFC.

“I am delighted for the boys as they have worked hard this season and their efforts have paid off,” said the school’s director of sport Phil Webb.