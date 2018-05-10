NATIONAL CUP FINAL: Peterborough Regional College pipped at the post

Peterborough Regional College went so close to winning a national cup final yesterday (May 9).

The city side were making their first appearance in the AOC National Cup final, played at Moseley Rugby Club in Birmingham, and were just edged out 38-34 by a slick XV from The College of Richard Collyer in West Sussex.

Lewis Capes’ boys made a cracking start and raced into a 13-0 lead.

Their tough, physical approach worked superbly early on and after Hudson Rees-Jones kicked a penalty, captain Tanaka Kanhukamwe and winger Ryan Adams darted in for tries.

Collyers then started to get their backs moving and they were very smooth operators. They ran and passed smartly and began to slice through the Peterborough backline.

By half-time they had fought back to lead 17-13.

But Peterborough came out for the second half in determined mood and scored two tries straight away through Tim Moore and Alexander Livingston for a 27-17 lead.

Once again though Collyers got back on top with their wide runners snatching two tries in quick succession and it was 31-27 to the Sussex lads.

Peterborough were not done though and super-quick winger Ronan Rawlins rounded his opposite number to give his side a 34-31 advantage with eight minutes remaining.

Could they hang on for a famous victory? Not quite. With time running out, Collyers nicked it with another lovely try by their very impressive back division.

Coach Capes said: ”What a game. This was two very different sides playing very different styles. It was great to watch and the players put in everything out there.

“A few mistakes was the difference especially after being 13-0 up. Congratulations to Collyers they were a class side and the game was a great spectacle for college rugby.”