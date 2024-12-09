Muddy marvellous from Oundle, Peterborough RUFC win again, shock Stamford loss, but Thorney power on towards title

Oundle celebrate a key win behind a disappointed Letchworth player. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

​Oundle took a giant step towards the Regional One South East title by winning their top-of-the-table clash with Letchworth Garden City at Occupation Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Oundle have brushed aside all-comers this season, but predictably found their visitors a tougher nut to crack in awful conditions of driving rain and a strong wind.

Letchworth led 10-0 at the interval before Oundle took advantage of the elements to in the second-half to power to a 33-17 win and an eight point lead at the top courtesy of 11 wins in 11 matches and a points difference of +390!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the try scorers for Oundle were Sifa Ma’asi, Matty Ma'asi, James Fear and Toby Snelling.

Action from Oundle (with ball) v Letchworth. Photo Kevin Goodacre.

PETERBOROUGH RUFC

It’s two Midlands 2 East wins in a row for Borough who saw off Oadby Wyggstonians 28-22 at Fengate.

Borough built their success on a strong opening 30 minutes when they had the fierce wind at their backs.

Miguel Alves finished off a break by Ian Williams for the opening try. This was quickly followed by another when Will Manning dotted down after his forwards set up a 30m rolling maul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

s

Borough were firmly on top and flanker Murphy Hill was next to score after taking a short pass from hooker Alves. Fly half Byron Van Uden then landed a 45-metre penalty goal to give the home side a comfortable 20-0 lead.

Oadby, helped by a couple of handling errors, fought back to reduce the arrears to 23-12 at the break – Van Uden added another Borough penalty – but the city side defied the weather and their opponents in the second-half with Manning claiming a crucial second try after a superb crossfield kick from Van Uden.

Director of rugby Shane Manning said: “It was a really good win in awful conditions. We had a lot of players unavailable this week and the lads who stepped in did a great job.

"One of the really pleasing things was that we had six players on the pitch who had come through our colts side during my time at the club including scrum-half George Dangerfield who made his debut.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Anderson was Borough’s man of the match for his outstanding defensive work for a team now up to eighth place.

ROUND-UP

Counties Midlands East 1 leaders Stamford suffered a shock 13-10 defeat at rock-bottom Bourne

It ended a nine-game winning streak for Stamford who still lead the table by six points.

There was a much more predictable result for ailing Peterborough Lions who were beaten 34-7 at Biggleswade and Spalding lost 12-5 at home to Stockwood Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not even Storm Darragh could blow Thorney off course as they chase the Eastern Counties Division One North West title.

The villagers made it a perfect 10 wins in 10 games with a 73-0 thrashing of Bury Edmunds thirds at the Ron Jacobs Playing Field.

Try scorers were MIchael Croucher (2), Owen Davies (2), Luke Cochrane (2), Aiden Tipton, George Lane, Leo Shreeve-Peacock, Stefan Almond and David Crooke. Davies also added nine conversions.