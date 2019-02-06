More silverware for Orton Ospreys

Peterborough’s touch rugby team, the Orton Ospreys, picked up more silverware in the latest tournament in the Eastern Region Development Series.

Despite travelling to Norwich for Round Five with a depleted squad due to sickness, the Ospreys won the Shield competition and picked up the overall male MVP trophy. That went to their youngest player, 12 year-old Ellis Watts.

Ellis Watts with the overal male MVP trophy.

The Ospreys had a mixed bag of results. In the group stages they achieved one win and and suffered two losses but were unbeaten in the Shield competition.