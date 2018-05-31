More magnificent sevens will be on display down at Borough

Peterborough Rugby Club is once again the venue for the top-quality SRG Beach Sevens tournament next month.

The three-day event takes place at Second Drove from Friday June 8 to Sunday June 10 and will feature four competitions plus a host of off-field activities including live music at the big Saturday night party.

The main competition is the Ricky Fever Elite 7s and the winners of this will progress to the regional finals of the RFU National Sevens.

The other tournaments are the Insurewise Social 7s, the Women’s 7s Cup and the CliniSupplies Touch Rugby Cup. All the rugby is played on the Saturday.

And this year, for the first time, there will also be a ‘Legends’ game featuring 18 ex-professional players - many of them local - kicking off at 7pm on the Saturday night.

This will be in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation and the man behind the charity, Matt Hampson, will be there. Hampson, or ‘Hambo’ as he is known, is paralysed from the neck down after an accident in an England Under 21 training session 13 years ago.

Some of the players involved in the game will be: Shaun Perry (England/Bristol); Ben Skirving (Bath); Joe Carlisle (Worcester Warriors); Jon Phillips (Saints); Darren Fox (Saints); Kev Heitman (Saints); Nico Steenkamp (Bedford Blues); John Harlock (Bedford Blues); Pete Kolakowski (Cambridge); Marius Andrijauskas (Lithuania); Ian Harley (Wolverhampton).

Also in attendance on Saturday will be the UK Wheelchair Rugby team and they will be bringing a set of spare chairs along with them looking for members of the public to take them on!

The tournament is run by sportswear firm SRG Elite owned by Borough man Sam Sargeant and is called Beach Sevens because it has a a beach fancy dress theme.