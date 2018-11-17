McClure the Borough hero as they stun the league leaders

Zac McClure was the toast of Borough Rugby Club this afternoon (November 17) after clinching victory against Kettering with a try in the last minute.

The livewire flanker sealed a man-of-the-match performance by crossing wide out in the 79th minute to secure a 12-10 win at Fengate against the Midlands Division One leaders.

It was certainly no more than McClure deserved. He was outstanding in all areas of play for Borough - in the first half when they were on the attack and in the second half when they had their backs to the wall.

The winning try came from a break started by John Thompson from deep inside his own half and which was carried on by half a dozen willing supporters before McClure added the finishing touch in the corner.

While Borough celebrated wildly, Kettering were kicking themselves for not making a dominant second-half showing count for more.

In the first half there was very little to choose between the two sides. Borough shaded it territorially and possession-wise but Kettering were always a threat, especially when their backs ran at pace.

It finished 7-5 to Borough. They went behind to a Kettering try from a lineout on 25 minutes but then went ahead five minutes later when player/coach Sam Crooks danced in under the posts after some great approach play by Scott Mills, Stuart Day, McClure and by Crooks himself.

Team coach Phil Powell, playing his first game for the team, added what turned out to be a vital conversion.

Elsewhere for Borough in the first half, young full-back Nick Langton was full of running, most of it at very high speed, and hooker Jamie Dingle ws prominent throughout.

Kettering were quick out of the blocks in the second half and ran in a try in the corner for a 10-7 lead after just two minutes.

And for the rest of the half they proceeded to batter away at the Borough try-line.

But they came up against a stubborn home defence in which every man excelled and they were unable to add to their tally further. Then with the seconds ticking away came McClure’s killer blow.

It was a fourth win on the trot for Borough and they move up to fifth in the table.

Today’s match was a double header. It was an East Midlands Cup tie as well and Borough progress to the semi-finals.

Borough: N. Langton, M. Tshepo-Olebile, M. Bean, R. Morris, T. Stuffins, P. Powell, R. Chamberlain, S. Cowell, J. Dingle, S. Day, J. Thompson, S. Mills, L. Swindells, Z. McClure, S. Crooks. Subs: L. Murphy, O. Pearce, D. Pearce.

In he same division, third-placed Oundle won 38-14 at home to Lutterworth with tries by Will Carrington (2), Robb Shingles (2) and Dan Page. Carrington added five conversions and a penalty for a 23-point haul.