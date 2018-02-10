MATCH REPORT: Third loss on the trot for Borough

Injuries and unavailability caught up with Borough today (February 10) as they suffered their heaviest defeat of the season in the English Clubs Championship.

They were away to in-form Midlands Division One side Kettering and were beaten 36-10 - their third loss on the trot.

With Tom Williams, Sarel Pretorius, Scott Mills and James Dingle all missing and with Joe Andresen now having moved to New Zealand for a year, it was a much changed and very youthful Borough side that took to the field.

But head coach Lee Adamson drew several positives from the form of the newcomers.

“Luke Swindells, a young Academy player, came in at six and was our man-of-the-match. He had a massive game and is a big prospect for the future,” enthused Adamson.

“And Todd Crooks, a young second row who came on from the bench, also made an encouraging debut. So it wasn’t all bad.

“Kettering are a big side and were very stong up front and we were very much in it at half-time. They scored with the last play of the half to turn round just 17-10 ahead. But in the second half they ran away with it a bit.”

Borough’s only try was scored by Michael Bean with Byron van Uden kicking a conversion and penalty.

Borough stay fifth in the table with Kettering moving up to third.

Next week Borough face a local derby at Oundle.