MATCH REPORT: The Lions are roaring again

The Lions were roaring again at Solstice Park, Bretton, this afternoon (December 9).

After two defeats in the Midlands Premiership, normal service was restored as they overcame Bournville from Birmingham 56-29 - a result that has lifted them back into second place in the standings. Newport were second but their game was postponed today.

Lions forward Marius Andrijauskas is on his knees. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“It was so important to get back to winning ways today,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore. “We were fired up and I suppose Bournville were too. But at the end of the day we were just too strong for them.

The Lions blasted out of the blocks and were 7-0 up after two minutes thanks to a Tom Gullands try converted by Nico Defeo.

Bournville quickly levelled it up at 7-7 but two more touchdowns for the Lions - the first a long-range interception try by Semisi Sitanislei Tei and the second a forwards’ try by Conor Gracey - which were both converted by Defeo, gave them a 21-7 lead at the turnaround.

Second-half tries, again all converted by Defeo, were added by Dan Malem, Tom Lewis and Rory White to steer Lions to a comfortable 47-12 advantage with an hour gone.

Rory White runs in for a try for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sttterby

They then took their foot off the gas and Bournville ran in three tries in quick succession.

But Lions had the last word as Kaz Henderson found a way over for try number eight and Defeo was once more successful with the conversion.

Sam Crooks picked up two yellow cards, which is technically a red, and will face RFU disciplinary action. Tom Lewis was also sin-binned.