MATCH REPORT: Lions run the champions so close

There were wild celebrations at Solstice Park this afternoon (April 7) but sadly for Peterborough Lions supporters it was the visitors who were partying.

That was Birmingham who clinched the Midlands Premiership title and a place in National League Division Two next season with a last-gasp win against the home side.

Tom Gulland races in for the second Lions try. Picture: Mick Sutterby.

The Lions, who remain on course for promotion as well via the play-offs, ran the champions close and could quite easily have nicked victory.

They were eventually pipped 22-20 by the season-long leaders but Nico Defeo had a chance to steal success for his Lions side when he stepped up to take a 30-yard penalty with the very last kick of the match. It sailed just wide and the Birmingham players danced with joy.

“Fair play, they are worthy champions, but we’re not far behind them,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore. “They are a very good side but then so are we. I don’t think there’s too much between us and I’d like to think we’ll be playing each other again next season.

“We’ve taken them all the way to the last second of the match today and got a losing bonus point from the game. It could have gone either way.

Vaha Halaifanua in possession for the Lions. Picture: Mick SUtterby

“It was a good day for the Midlands Premiership. A close, exciting game between the top two sides who like to run with the ball. And we had a good crowd in, which is always nice to see. I hope they liked what they saw and come back.”

It was Birmingham who dominated the early proceedings. They hogged possession for most of the first half but the Lions always looked threatening on the counter-attack.

However, on 17 minutes it was the Lions who scored the first try. It came after Tom Lewis won lineout ball on halfway and was scored by fly-half Ben Young. It was skipper Chris Humphrey who created it though with a lovely 25-yard break.

Defeo’s conversion made it 7-0 but Birmingham levelled within a minute with a try under the posts.

Just before the interval the Lions lost prop Chris Cutts to the sin-bin and it was while they were down to 14 men early in the second half that Birmingham forged ahead 12-7 with an unconverted try.

And the visitors looked like extending the advantage as they applied plenty of pressure for the next 15 minutes.

Yet remarkably, and totally against the run of play, the Lions regained the lead with a Defeo penalty and then a try from 20 yards out by livewire Tom Gulland.

That seemed to instill more energy into the Lions and they upped the tempo. They increased their lead to 20-12 on 64 minutes when full-back Semisi Sitanislei Tei galloped in after some good running by Rory White and Kaz Henderson.

But the last 10 minutes belonged to Birmingham. They applied more intense pressure and this time it was rewarded - first with a penalty on 71 minutes and then a penalty try on 79 minutes.

There was still time for more very late drama but Defeo was inches off becoming a hero.

For the Lions, Humphrey and Gulland were heroes for putting in defensive shifts of the highest calibre. And prop Josh Waller worked his socks off.

The Lions remain second in the table but have had their lead over Newport reduced to five points. Newport beat Derby 54-19 today. The Lions have two games left and Newport three. - one of which is against Birmingham.

Lions: Josh Waller, Niko Moa, Chris Cutts, Tom Lewis, Marius Andrijauskas, Chris Humphrey, Tom Gulland, Vaha Halaifanua, Tom Dougherty, Ben Young, Ashley Hill, Nico Defeo, Rory Whote, Kaz Henderson, Semisi Sitanislei Tei. Subs: Alex Ioannou, Jack Lewis, Owain Pearce.