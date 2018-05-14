MATCH REPORT: It wasn’t quite a ‘stuffins,’ but Borough lift the county cup

Borough seconds ensured there was also something celebrate at Fengate this season with victory in the Hunts and Peterborough Cup Final on Saturday (May 12).

The long-standing city club have been usurped in recent seasons by the success of National League-bound Peterborough Lions, but a five-try show from their second string delivered an exciting finish to a long campaign.

Hunts & Peterborough County Vets final action from Thorney FC as Huntingdon beat Oundle 33-5.

Borough beat St Neots 31-26 in the county final at Thorney Rugby Club thanks to two tries and three conversions from James Stuffins. Tom Stuffins, Tanaka Kanhukamwe and Will Sismey also crossed for Borough.

The brilliant kicking of Lewis Hall, who didn’t miss any of seven shots at goal all game, kept St Neots in touch, but Borough were worthy winners.

The cup final was the centre piece of a big day at Thorney as Oundle were beaten 33-5 by Huntingdon in the Hunts & Peterborough Veterans Cup final.

The Hunts & Peterborough county side, in their first match for over a decade, rounded off the day’s action with a 34-17 defeat at the hands of Northampton Alliance in a friendly. Tom Lewis and George Offer scored the tries for a county side put together by Hunts & Peterborough chairman, and Borough legend, John Sismey. Lewis also added two conversions and a penalty.