MATCH REPORT: Borough take another bashing

Poor old Borough’s sad run in Midlands Division One continued this afternoon (April 7) with an eighth defeat on the trot . . . and it was another whopper.

They were at home to league leaders Bedford Athletic and were crushed 74-10. Their previous game was an 84-5 hiding at Syston.

Borough held their own in the first half and the visitors only led 17-3 at the break. But in the second half it was one-way traffic as Borough faded.

“Bedford Athletic are a class act and I’m sure they will win the league,” said Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

“But we did okay in the first half - and for much of the time we were actually the better side.

“But second half was a different story. Our boys were worn out and we were chasing shadows.

“I know the record doesn’t look good but we’ve had a really bad run of departures (five players went off to Australia), injuries and unavailability since January.

“Hopefully we can win our last two games - against Bugbrooke and Huntingdon - and get back to some sort of normality.”

Reggie Reid scored Borough’s try with James West kicking a penalty and conversion.

Oundle were 37-34 winners at home to Huntingdon and had Robb Shingles cross for a hat-trick of tries.

Borough are sixth in the table and Oundle seventh.