MATCH REPORT: Borough miss out again, Oundle pipped in local derby

They did better than of late but it was another English Clubs Championship defeat for Borough this afternoon (April 14).

They were at relegation-threatened Bugbrooke in Midlands Division One (East) and lost 27-19- their ninth defeat on the trot.

They were sitting on a 19-12 lead with 12 minutes to go but conceded three tries in the closing stages.

“We just ran out of steam, simple as that,” said Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

”Up until then we’d played quite well. Hopefully we can finish with a win in our final game next Saturday at home to Huntingdon.”

Borough took the lead in the fifth minute with a try out wide by winger Luke Smedley and added another in the 28th minute when Mooki Tshepo-Olebile darted in under the posts for Jonno Anderson to convert.

But Bugbrooke also scored a couple of tries and it was 12-12 at the turnaround.

Prop Micky Watts charged over for Borough at the start of the second half, with Anderson again adding the extras, and it stayed at 19-12 until Borough’s late collapse.

In the same division, Oundle were in local derby action at Kettering and just came up short, losing a ding-dong battle 31-26 but picking up two bonus points.

Ben Milborne, Harry Winch, Will Carrington and James Keane were the Oundle try-scorers with Gareth Smithson kicking three conversions.

Borough are sixth in the table, one point ahead of Oundle in seventh spot.