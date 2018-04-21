MATCH REPORT: Borough end their dismal run with a final day triumph

Hooray! At last Borough have won an English Clubs Championship game.

They beat local rivals and already relegated Huntingdon 40-30 in their final Midlands Division One (East) fixture of the season at Fengate today (April 21).

Action from the local derby between Borough and Huntingdon. Picture: David Lowndes

The success, watched by over 150 ‘old boys’ who attended the annual Past Players Luncheon, ended a run of nine defeats and gave Borough a sixth-place finish in the final table.

“I know we had a terrible second half of the season but if you’d have said to us at the start of the season that we’d finish sixth in the table in our first year back in Midlands Division One we’d have taken it,” said vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

“Hopefully we can improve a few things next season and build on sixth place.

“Today’s game was a typical local derby - nip and tuck and it could have gone either way. It was a great game to watch.”

Mooki Tshepo-Olebile on the attack for Borough against Huntingdon. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Borough led 19-10 at half-time but trailed 22-19 midway through the second half. And they never really put the issue beyond doubt until man-of-the-match James West scored their final try two minutes from time. It was his second touchdown of the game.

Other Borough try-scorers were George Offer, Tom Downer, Rob Moulds and Mooki Tshepo-Olebile with West kicking five conversions.

Others to play really well apart from West were Downer, Zak McClure and Scott Mills.

Oundle finished one place behind Borough in the table after beating Leighton Buzzard 57-15 in their last game. Their try-scorers were James Keane (2), Robb Shingles, Ben Milborne, Joe Roberts, Vernon Horne (2) and Gareth Jacob.