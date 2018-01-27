MATCH REPORT: Borough come unstuck in the mud

Borough slipped to a shock defeat in the English Clubs Championship this afternoon (January 27).

The city side were away at Northampton Old Scouts from the bottom half of the Midlands Division One table and went down 17-13. It was Borough’s first defeat of 2018.

“It was a bad day at the office,” said vice-chairman Archie Bennett. “It was just one of those days when nothing seemed to click.

“We had 75 per cent of the possession in the first half with the wind at our backs and playing down the slope yet somehow turned round 14-3 down after gifting them a couple of tries through sloppy tackling.

“We improved a bit in the second half and got two tries back but then we ran out of time.

“Fair play to Old Scouts. They adapted far better to the boggy conditions and deserved to win.”

Borough picked up just one losing bonus point from the trip and have slipped to fifth in the table.

Byron van Uden kicked a first half penalty for Borough and skipper Stuart Day and winger Mooki Tshepo-Olebile scored late tries.

It was also a bad day for Oundle in the same division.

They played their home game against Wellingborough, another struggling side, at the Peterborough Lions’ ground at Bretton because their own pitch was unfit and ended up losing 24-5. Gareth Smithson scored their try.

Oundle remain seventh in the table.