MATCH REPORT: Borough bounce back with a big bang

Borough returned to winning ways in scintillating fashion at Fengate this afternoon (December 9).

They were at home to Bugbrooke in Midlands Division One after two defeats and they bounced back to take the honours by a whopping 89-12 margin to remain fourth in the table.

The visitors from Northamptonshire had no answer to the pace of the Borough backs, superbly marshalled by veteran centre Reggie Reid, and there were 13 cracking tries to savour for the Fengate crowd in the last home game of the year.

Reid, a former German international, was at his most menacing best and had the Bugbrooke dcefence quaking in their boots every time he had the ball in his hands.

His partner in the middle, South African Michael Bean, also mesmerised the opposition defence with his pace and trickery, and Joe Andresen at fly-half and Mooki Tshepo-Olebile at full-back were two others to repeatedly catch the eye with their running from deep.

Borough led 42-7 at half-time after touchdowns by Bean, Reid, Tshepo-Olebile, Scott Mills, Jonno Anderson and Andresen and in the second half seven more tries arrived courtesy of Stuart Day, Bean (2), Reid, Sarel Pretorius, Anderson and Nick Burkett.

Andresen was successful with 12 of the 13 conversions.

In the same division Oundle were beaten 35-13 at home by Kettering.