MATCH REPORT: Borough are big winners at Fengate

Have your say

Borough started 2018 with a bang at Fengate this afternoon (January 6).

They were at home to Leighton Buzzard in Midlands Division One as the English Clubs Championship resumed after the Christmas break and they ran out handsome 50-18 winners.

Robb Shingles scored three tries for Oundle.

But it wasn’t really until the last half-an-hour that Borough got their act together.

For the first half they were, in the words of coach Kevin Roe, ‘a bit sloppy’ and they were only 17-13 ahead at the break.

And, in fact, they fell 18-17 behind early in the second half.

“We were really just going through the motions in the first half, even though we were better than them,” said Roe.

“But in the second half we livened it up a bit and injected some pace into the game and in the end we ran away with it.”

Borough crossed for eight tries with Mooki Tshepo-Olebile running in for a hat-trick. Tom Williams, playing his first game of the season, crossed twice and there were also touchdowns for Sarel Pretorius, Joe Andresen and Reggie Reid.

Andresen kicked four conversions and Byron van Huyden one.

Pretorius and Ben Higton both had outstanding games for Borough in the back row.

Oundle were also big winners in the same division today.

They were at home to Melton Mowbray and won 47-17 with tries by Robb Shingles (3), Joe Roberts, Harry Winch, Mark Carter and Gareth Jacob.

Borough are fifth in the table and Oundle seventh.