MATCH REPORT: Bonus-point wins for the Lions, Borough and Oundle

Peterborough Lions maintained their promotion push in the English Clubs Championship yesterday and there were also bonus-point wins for Borough and Oundle.

The Lions were away at Lichfield in the Midlands Premiership and won 41-34 to remain second in the table, eight points behind leaders Birmingham.

Tom Lewis scored a try for the Lions.

In Midlands Division One there was a 47-12 victory for Borough at bottom club Market Rasen while Oundle were 56-21 winners at Northampton Old Scouts. Borough have moved up to fourth in the table and Oundle stay seventh.

The Lions once again fell behind early, conceding a try in the 10th minute. But by half-time they had forged ahead 22-12 with tries by Sitandei Semisi Tei, Tom Gulland and Tom Doughty plus two conversions and a penalty from Nico Defeo.

Further touchdowns in the second half by Semisi Tei, Kaz Henderson and Tom Lewis, two of them converted by Defeo, saw the Lions keep their noses in front.

Chariman Andy Moore said: “It was a fantastic game of end-to-end rugby - one which to be fair we never looked like losing. We were always in command even though the scoreline suggests it was close.

Kaz Henderson scored a try for the Lions.

“They had some very lively backs who kept coming back at us but once we hit the front we were always going to stay there.”

Borough did all their best work in the first half at Market Rasen. They were 40-0 in front at the break and it was game over.

“We took our foot off the gas in the second half,” admitted Borough vice-chairman Archie Bennett, “but we’d done what was necessary by then.”

Centres Michael Bean and Tom Williams both went over twice for Borough and there were also tries for Stuart Day, Luke Smedley and Rob Milkins. Byron van Uden kicked six conversions.

James Keane and Will Carrington both scored a hat-trick of tries in Oundle’s big win. Ben Milborne and Jack Sharpley also crossed with Carrington kicking five conversions and two penalties as well.