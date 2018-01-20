MATCH REPORT: Another bonus-point win for the Borough boys

Borough kept their fine run going in the English Clubs Championship this afternoon with a 29-7 home victory against Melton Mowbray.

That made it three bonus-points wins out of three in 2018 for the city side and keeps them fourth in the Midlands Division One table.

But it was a far from easy victory against a Melton side, who were extremely strong up front, dominated the lineouts and who hogged possession for most of the second half.

They beat Borough by a point at Melton back in September and were gunning for the double.

They started with all guns blazing and for 10 minutes Borough never got a look-in.

However, with 12 minutes gone Borough grabbed a try from their first foray into the Melton half. Flying winger Mooki Tshepo-Olebile scored it after scooping up a delicate chip ahead by Reggie Reid following a powerful thrust by second row Rob Linnell.

The lead was stretched to 12-0 on the half-hour mark and it was scrum-half Nick Burkett who crossed this time. He took a quick tapped penalty, sent his skipper Stuart Day on a bulldozing run and then took the return pass to nip in under the posts. Byron van Uden converted.

Five minutes into the second half, and after another promising start by the visitors, Borough introduced big guns Nico Steenkamp and Ben Higton to the fray.

They both did well yet it was Melton who proceeded to dominate the rest of the game territory-wise.

Borough soaked up the pressure though with some outstanding defence and a cheeky interception try by Reid, converted by van Uden, presented them with a flattering 19-0 lead.

With 10 minutes to go Melton eventually managed to put points on the board when awarded a penalty try but that was all they managed.

Borough on the other hand kicked a penalty through van Uden and then right on the final whistle nicked a bonus point when Michael Bean chased up a clearance kick by Joe Andresen, caught it at full speed close to the touchline and darted in unopposed from 50 yards out. Another successful van Uden conversion completed the match.

Borough: Byron van Uden, Jonno Anderson, Michael Bean, Reggie Reid, Mooki Tshepo-Olebile, Joe Andresen, Nick Burkett, Sam Cowell, Aaron Throne, Stuart Day, Rob Linnell, Scott Mills, Sarel Pretorius, Rob Mould, Luke Smedley. Subs used: Nico Steenkamp, Zak McClure, Ben Higton.

In the same division Oundle were pipped 16-10 at home by Old Northamptonians. Simon New scored their try with Craig Tandy slotting a conversion and penalty.

Oundle stay seventh.