MATCH PREVIEW: Lions determined to end great season on a high

They’re up for the cup! Peterborough Lions will be looking to end their best ever season with East Midlands Cup success tonight (May 2).

Four days after clinching a place in the National League with a memorable promotion play-off victory in Hull, the Bretton-based side take on Bedford Athletic at Bedford Blues’ Goldington Road ground (7.45pm) in a repeat of last year’s final.

Lions chairman Andy Moore (left) and last season's head coach Darren Fox with the East Midlands Cup.

“Of course winning promotion to the National League was always our number one priority but we are in no mood to take our foot off the gas now that’s been achieved,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We’re favourites, obviously, now that we’re a National League side and we’ll be wanting to show a big crowd just how good we are.

“Bedford Ath won their league (Midlands Division One) and would love to complete the double and they’ll be dead keen to cause an upset. They’ll be up and at us from the start plus they’ll have plenty of local support.

“But all our boys are determined to end the campaign on a high. Win, lose or draw it will be a cracking game.”

Last year the Lions won 27-11 with tries by Jack Lewis, Tom Dougherty and Adrian Enwright.

The Lions also won the trophy in 2014 - the only other season they have played in the competition.

Gates open at Goldington Road from 6pm. Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for under 16s.

Lions squad: Tom Jones, Niko Moa, Jack Lewis, Josh Waller, Joe Lee, Marius Andrijauskas, Tom Lewis, Sam Crooks, Tom Gulland, Chris Humphrey, Dean Elmore, Conor Gracey, Tom Dougherty, Ben Young, Nico Defeo, Jonathan Hill, Ashley Hill, Kaz Henderson, Semisi Sitanislei Tei, Suva Ma’asi, Dan Malem, Will Moore.