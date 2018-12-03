Lots to celebrate for Borough junior teams

Borough Under 15s took delivery of their new playing strip from sponsors Lynch Wood Business Park yesterday (December 2) but couldn’t get a win to make it a double celebration.

Tom Abbondanza and Josh Webster grabbed a try apiece in a 32-12 defeat away against Oundle.

“It was a great performance by everyone, but it just wasn’t to be our day,” said head coach Jason Hinch. “We’re determined to do the Lynch Wood Business Park proud, though, and can’t wait to put the record straight next time we play.”

Borough Under 16s put in a fantastic all-round team performance to win 27-17 away at fierce local rivals Deeping and record their third victory of the season.

Relentless pressure from the forwards gave the backs some great platforms to score, with a try apiece for skipper Ryan Aliker-Bates, George Edean, Harry Hudson and Owain Masters, while Ollie Cook celebrated his first ever try in a Borough shirt.

George Neale had a field day as the Under 14s also beat Deeping, running out as 45-12 victors on home turf.

He scored two tries and kicked four conversions while there was also a try each for Jake Semper, on his first game back after a spell playing elsewhere, Rowan Forbes, Nathan Goodwin, Kane Powell and Arjun Singh. The rest of the points came from the boot of Patrick Blackman.

The Under 15 girls went on a scoring spree away at Tamworth, having expected a really tough game. They won 69-0 to make it five matches in a row without conceding a single point.

Free-scoring Jorja Matchwick took her tally of tries for the season past the 50 mark (in 21 games) with a double hat-trick, captain Jasmine Murray crossed the line twice and single tries were scored by Liberty Ashdown, Liv Hill and Kida Turner. Ashdown also kicked four conversions and Holley Ross added a further three.