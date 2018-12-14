Lions travel to Northumberland with hopes high

Peterborough Lions’ make the long trip to Tynedale tomorrow seeking to build on last weekend’s superb win at Bretton against Sheffield Tigers.

The city side fought back from 27-7 down with an hour gone to pip the Yorkshire boys 28-27 with three late tries - scored by brothers Tom (2) and Jack Lewis.

Tom Gulland made a welcome return to action for the Lions against Sheffield. Picture: Mick Sutterby

They still sit at the bottom of the National League Two North table but they’ve closed the gap to just a point on Macclesfield and it’s given their survival hopes a massive boost.

“We know there’s still an awful lot to do to stay in this league,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore, “but the win against Sheffield showed just how determined we all are to preserve our National League status.

“We’ll keep on fighting and see where it takes us. There’s still a lot of rugby to be played.

“It’s a long journey for us tomorrow - 215 miles I think - but we’ll travel with high hopes of causing another upset.”

Aki Lea on the attack for the Lions against Sheffield. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Tynedale Rugby Club is based on a 35-acre site in Corbridge, Northumberland, and their ground is adjacent to the River Tyne.

They were relegated from National League One in 2015, the third tier of English rugby, and have played in National League Two North since then. They were fourth last season.

Borough meanwhile will be gunning for revenge when they entertain Leicestershire side Oadby Wyggestonians in Midlands Division One (East) at Fengate tomorrow (2.15pm) in their last fixture of 2018. Back in September Borough were beaten 22-19 at Oadby.

Borough will also be looking to extend their winning run to eight games.

Jack Lewis scores the Lions match-winning try against Sheffield. Picture: Mick Sutterby

They go into action on the back of a 48-0 win at bottom club Melton Mowbray while Oadby lost 29-17 at Oundle last Saturday.

Oundle, who visit West Bridgford tomorrow, are third in the table and Borough fourth.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY DECEMBER 15

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

National League Division Two North: Tynedale v Peterborough Lions.

Midlands Division One: Peterborough v Oadby Wyggs, West Bridgford v Oundle.

Midlands Division Two East (South): Huntingdon v Oakham.

Midlands Division Three East (South): Bourne v Rushden & Higham, Biggleswade v Stamford.

Midlands Division Three East (North): Ashfield v Spalding.

Midlands Division Four East (South): Bedford Swifts v Thorney, Brackley v Stamford College Old Boys, Deepings v Sileby Town.

London Division Three Eastern Counties: Holt v Wisbech.

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO (NORTH)

P W D L Bon Pts

Hull Ionians 14 12 0 2 10 58

Chester 14 11 0 3 10 54

Hinckley 14 10 0 4 8 48

Huddersfield 14 8 1 5 12 46

Fylde 14 8 1 5 10 44

Otley 14 9 0 5 7 43

Sedgley Park 14 7 0 7 13 41

Preston 14 6 0 8 16 40

Wharfedale 14 7 0 7 10 38

Tynedale 14 6 1 7 10 36

Sheffield Tigers 14 5 1 8 13 35

Stourbridge 14 6 0 8 10 34

Leicester Lions 14 4 1 9 10 28

South Leicester 14 4 1 9 8 26

Macclesfield 14 3 0 1 6 18

Peterboro Lions 14 3 0 11 5 17

MIDLANDS DIVISION ONE (EAST)

P W D L Bon Pts

Paviors 13 10 0 3 15 55

Kettering 13 11 0 2 10 54

Oundle 13 11 0 2 9 53

Peterborough 13 9 0 4 8 44

Oadby Wyggs 13 8 0 5 9 41

ONs 13 8 0 5 7 39

Lutterworth 13 7 0 6 9 37

Towcestrians 13 7 0 6 8 36

West Bridgford 13 6 0 7 9 33

Wellingborough 13 7 0 6 3 31

Rugby Lions 13 4 0 9 7 23

Old Scouts 13 2 0 11 2 10

Leighton Buzzard 13 1 0 12 5 9

Melton Mowbray 13 0 0 13 3 3