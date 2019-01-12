Lions score six tries but still crash

Peterborough Lions scored six tries this afternoon (January 12) . . . but still ended up losing heavily.

They were away to Stourbridge and were beaten 52-34 and appear doomed after just one season at National League Two level.

Nico Defeo dives over for a Lions try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“I don’t know what to say,” moaned disappointed Lions chairman Andy Moore. “We’ve scored six tries and still gone and lost.

“They caught us cold and we conceded 30 points in the first 20 minutes. We had no answer. We were overwhelmed massively.

“We did gradually get into the game and in the second half showed plenty of character. We knuckled down and scored four tries whereas they only scored two. Mind you the two they scored were breakaway tries and they came just as we were beginning to get within striking distance. That broke our hearts.”

It was 31-10 to Stourbridge at half-time. Tries for the Lions came from Christian Edbrooke, Tom Lewis, Nico Defeo, Tom Gulland, Ben Peach and Ben Young.