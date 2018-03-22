Lions make the long trip north searching for some revenge

Revenge will be on the Lions’ minds as they continue their promotion push in the English Clubs Championship at Sandbach on Saturday.

They make the long trip to Cheshire seeking to avenge a 19-17 defeat they suffered at Bretton back in November when the visitors nicked victory with a penalty in the fifth minute of injury-time.

Borough captain Stuart Day (left) battles for the ball against Paviors.

Chairman Andy Moore said: “I remember it well. We didn’t play particularly well that day but I was gutted to lose the game in such a manner. We definitely owe them one.”

Bradwall Road has not been a happy hunting ground for the Lions in recent seasons though. Last season they were beaten there 35-27 and the season before that it was 38-10 to Sandbach.

“We all know exactly what’s needed if we’re to remain on course for second spot and gain that promotion play-off place,” added Moore.

“Add in a bit of revenge and we’ll be extra keen.”

And the Lions certainly go into battle with confidence high. Their 59-15 success in arctic conditions against Old Halesonians at Solstice Park on Saturday was a 10th win on the trot.

The Lions crossed for nine tries with Chris Humphrey, Tom Gulland, Semisi Tei (2), Sam Crooks (2), Siokivaha Taufu’i, Tom Jones and Ashley Hill all touching down while there were useful debuts for Ben Young at fly-half and ex-Borough man Owain Pearce at centre.

MIDLANDS DIVISION ONE

In Midlands Division One, there was a double defeat for the two mid-table local sides with Borough losing 45-22 at home to Paviors and Oundle getting smashed 55-3 at title-chasers Syston.

It was Borough’s sixth loss on the trot and they face a daunting trip away to Syston this weekend.

JUNIOR VASE FINAL

Bourne player/coach Dave Maudsley remained upbeat despite Saturday’s defeat in the big Midlands Junior Vase Final at Milking Nook Drove.

They lost 27-13 to table-topping Midlands Division Four West (North) side Eccleshall but Maudsley had plenty of positive things to say about his team.

He said: “Regardless of the result we’ve had a great season and I couldn’t be more proud of the lads.

“They’re growing as a side and they’re growing as individuals, both as rugby players and young men, and I consider myself very lucky to be involved with them.”

Sam Thornburn, after a long lay-off through injury, put in an inspirational performance to win Bourne’s man-of-the-match award while replacement second row George Lindley rounded off a fine performance by crossing for his first try for the club.

WISBECH

A Newmarket player was airlifted to hospital after being knocked unconscious during Saturday’s game at Wisbech.

Newmarket RUFC reported: “Peter Boyle suffered a blow on the head and had to be checked out at A&E. Thankfully he’s okay.”

Wisbech won the Eastern Counties League fixture 72-10 with fly-half Jack Malkin voted their man-of-the-match.

EASTERN REGION

Jessica Wilson from Peterborough Regional College was in the Eastern Region Under 18 Girls XV that played Canadian touring side Fergus Highland RFC from South Western Ontario at Shelford on Friday night.

ON SIX NATIONS DUTY

Peterborough’s Nicola Reynolds was the assistant referee at Friday night’s Six Nations Women’s game between England and Ireland at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry.

England won 33-11 and finished as runners-up behind France.