Lions just a game away from National League

One more mighty shove will do it.

A pride of Lions have been on the National League prowl since September. Now Peterborough Lions have the chance to claw in the biggest prize ever attained in local club rugby.

Tom Gulland races in for a Lions try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

By beating Bridgnorth 38-12 last Saturday in their final Midlands Premiership fixture of the season, the Lions have earned the right to battle for a place in National League Two.

Standing in their way in the promotion play-off in East Yorkshire on Saturday (3pm kick-off) are Hull, who finished runners-up in the Northern Premiership.

“All we need is one more final push and we’re over that line.

“We’re almost there - the dream is close to becoming a reality,” said Lions chairman and club founder Andy Moore.

Tom Lewis drives forward for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“Eight years ago we were playing level 10 rugby right at the foot of the league ladder. Now look at us . . . runners-up in the Midlands Premiership, which in itself is a great achievement, and within sniffing distance of National League Two.

“It’s unbelievable. I said five years ago my ambition was to take this club into the National Legaue and thanks to a superb effort from the players and the coaching staff this season, we can pull it off.

“Of course Hull will be no mugs - they’ve beaten off some good teams to finish second in their league - but we’re making the trip with confidence sky high and with stacks of travelling support. If we don’t outplay them I bet we outshout them!”

Moore went on to say that at first he considered the Lions change from a power game to a more adventurous style of play this season under new Tongan coach Vili Ma’asi was a ‘bit too risky’. But he was proved wrong.

Suva Ma'asi scored a try for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

He added: “Fair play to Vili, he’s done it his way and we have finished second in the league playing some of the most beautiful rugby ever seen at this level. We run it from anywhere and everywhere no matter who we’re up against.

“I know we’ve been christened the ‘Beasts from the East’ but we have added a bit more flair to our game.

“But that’s not to say we don’t still have that power up front. If Hull are expecting a bunch of Southern softies to turn up, they’re in for a shock. And our defence has been terrific. Some of our tackling makes your eyes water.”

Saturday’s win over Bridgnorth came at a cost. Props Chris Cutts and Alex Ioannou both went off with leg injuries and are doubts for the Hull showdown. Tom Jones should be fit enough to make a return though.

Semisi Sitanislei Tei on the run for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Sam Crooks and Marius Andrijauskas will also be added to the squad after missing the Bridgnorth game.