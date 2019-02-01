Lions hoping for an upset at Solstice Park

Peterborough Lions will be looking to keep a decent spell of home form going when they take on high-flying Fylde at Solstice Park tomorrow (February 2).

The Lancashire visitors will arrive sitting fourth in the National League Two table after a great run of 10 wins from their last 11 games.

Jack Askham in action for the Lions at Chester. Picture: Mick Sutterby

But the basement boys from Bretton will put up one helluva fight for their fans, who cheered them to victory against South Leicester in their last home game and against Sheffield Tigers and Macclesfield in the run-up to Christmas. They also pushed league leaders Hull Ionians all the way in a 25-15 defeat on January 5.

“I fancy us for this one,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore. “They’re a top side but we don’t plan to make it easy for them in any way, shape or form.

“If our fans get behind us like they have done in our last few home games we could upset the applecart.

“There’ll certainly be no lack of effort on our part.”

The Lions were walloped 47-7 up at Fylde in October.

The game kicks off at 2.15pm.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 2

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

National League Division Two North: Peterborough Lions v Fylde.

Midlands Division Two East (South): Huntingdon v Bugbrooke.

Midlands Division Three East (South): Bourne v Stockwood Park, Leicester Forest v Stamford.

Midlands Division Three East (North): Mansfield v Spalding.

Midlands Division Four East (South): Bedford Swifts v Deepings, Sileby Town v Stamford College Old Boys, Northampton Mens Own v Thorney.

NATIONAL LEAGUE TWO NORTH

P W D L Bon Pts

Hull Ionians 20 15 0 5 13 73

Chester 20 14 0 6 15 71

Huddersfield 19 13 1 5 15 69

Fylde 20 13 1 6 14 68

Otley 20 13 0 7 9 61

Hinckley 20 12 1 7 11 61

Sedgley Park 20 10 0 10 16 56

Tynedale 19 9 1 9 14 52

Preston 20 8 0 12 19 51

Stourbridge 20 9 0 11 14 50

Wharfedale 19 9 0 10 12 48

Leicester Lions 20 8 1 11 14 48

Sheffield Tigers 20 7 1 12 16 46

South Leicester 20 6 1 13 12 38

Macclesfield 20 4 0 16 12 28

Peterboro Lions 19 4 1 14 6 24

MIDLANDS DIVISION ONE (EAST)

Paviors 18 15 0 3 18 78

Kettering 17 15 0 2 14 74

Oundle 18 13 0 5 11 63

Towcestrians 18 12 0 6 13 61

Peterborough 18 12 1 5 10 60

Lutterworth 18 11 0 7 13 57

Oadby Wyggs 18 10 1 7 13 55

ONs 18 9 0 9 8 44

Wellingborough 18 9 0 9 6 42

West Bridgford 18 7 0 11 13 41

Rugby Lions 18 6 0 12 11 35

Leighton Buzzard 18 3 0 15 6 18

Old Scouts 18 2 0 16 2 10

Melton Mowbray 17 0 0 17 4 -1

MIDLANDS DIVISION THREE EAST (SOUTH)

North’ton Casuals 14 13 0 14 10 62

Stamford 14 11 0 3 13 57

Leicester Forest 13 10 1 2 10 52

Daventry 14 8 0 6 9 41

Dunstablians 14 7 0 7 7 35

Stockwood Park 14 6 2 6 6 34

Queens 14 6 0 8 4 28

Birstall 14 4 1 9 8 26

Biggleswade 14 4 0 10 6 22

St Neots 13 4 0 9 6 22

Bourne 14 5 0 9 11 21

Rushden & Higham 14 2 2 10 7 19