Lions get nothing from their long trip to Northumberland

Peterborough Lions were unable to make their long trip up north a worthwhile one this afternoon (February 23).

The National League Two North basement boys from Betton travelled 216 miles to face top-half-of-the-table side Tynedale in a re-arranged fixture and lost 31-5.

Aki Lea on the charge for the Lions against Tynedale. Picture: Mick Sutterby

They fell behind to a try on six minutes and conceded another soon after to go 12-0 down.

But they fought back gallantly and reduced the leeway to 12-5 on the half-hour mark when Sonoma Veikune crossed wide out.

On the stroke of half-time Tynedale snatched their third try for an interval lead of 19-5.

The Lions, as they usually do, exerted a fair amount of second-half pressure but were unable to convert it into points.

Suva Ma'asi tries to make ground for the Lions against Tynedale. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Tynedale crossed twice more to complete a bonus-point victory.