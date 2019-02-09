Lions beaten again but put up another brave fight

Peterborough Lions gave another gutsy performance this afternoon (February 9) but again returned home empty-handed.

They were away at title-chasing Huddersfield in their latest National League Two North fixture and lost 38-17.

Tom Lewis scores the first Lions try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Yet once again they emerged with heads held high after a stirring fightback in the second half that produced three tries.

“It’s the same old story. Our forwards worked their socks off again and we put them under plenty of pressure in the second half,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We conceded a couple of early tries but fought back well and spent 20 minutes camped in their 22. But we just couldn’t score. Then just before half-time they scored a breakaway try for a 19-0 lead.

“But we never let our heads drop and for long spells in the second half we matched them. We plugged away and got three tries and for the last 10 minutes we were camped on their line looking for a bonus-point try. But it just didn’t arrive.

Ben Peach races in for the second Lions try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“Huddersfield are a big club and there was a big crowd and I must have had 50 of their supporters come up to me and say ‘we can’t believe you’re bottom of the league’.

“That’s so frustrating. All we need is another five per cent in every game and we’d be half way up the table.

“Huddersfield could win this league and they a very good all-round side, Yet we’ve matched them in the second half when we scored the same number of points as them. So we’re not a million miles off it.”

Tom Lewis scored the first of the Lions tries after the break with Will Nankevil and Ben Peach also going over. Nico Defeo added a conversion.