LEGENDS GAME: Top old boys turn out for charity

Some of Peterborough’s finest ever rugby players will be showing off their skills in a charity match in the city on Saturday night (June 9).

The big annual SRG Beach Sevens tournament at Borough Rugby Club in Second Drove, Fengate, will conclude this year with a special ‘Legends Game’ kicking off at 7.15pm.

Jon Phillips playing for Northampton Saints.

And among the ‘blasts from the past’ putting in an appearance will be old Northampton Saints stars Jon Phillips and Darren Fox, who played for Borough and Peterborough Lions respectively after quitting the professional game.

Former Bedford Blues pair Nico Steenkamp and John Harlock, who both played for Borough and the Lions as well, are also included in the line-ups.

And there’s three former internationals involved as well in the shape of Shaun Perry, Marius Andrijauskas and Gus Mberi. Perry played for England at scrum-half 14 times in 2006 and 2007, Andrijauskas for Lithuania and Mberi for Zimbabwe.

The match is in aid of the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Shaun Perry playing for England against the All Blacks in 2006.

The feast of seven-a-side action starts at noon.

LEGENDS TEAMS

Team A

Pete Croot (Oundle)

Ian Harley (Wolverhampton)

Michael Cade (Peterborough)

Jon Phillips (Northampton Saints)

Ben Shirving (Bath)

Gareth Davies (Bath & Gloucester)

Darren Fox (Northampton Saints)

Andrew Phillips (Bedford Athletic)

Shaun Perry (Bristol & England)

Paul Humphrey (Peterborough)

Gus Mberi (Peterborough & Zimbabwe)

James Pritchard (Bedford Blues)

Jacques Vorster (Peterborough Lions)

John Sismey (Peterborough)

Aaron Beschizza (Peterborough)

Phil Fernie (St Neots)

Lee Green (Oundle)

Celfyn John (Peterborough)

Team B

Graeme Murray (Peterborough)

Matt Dwyer (Ospreys)

Nico Steenkamp (Bedford Blues)

John Harlock (Bedford Blues & Peterborough Lions)

Pete Kolakowski (Cambridge & Peterborough)

Jim Nugent (Blackheath & Peterborough)

Marius Andrijauskas (Peterborough Lions & Lithuania)

John Thompson (Peterborough & England Fire Service)

James Allen (Peterborough)

Joe Carlisle (Worcester Warriors & Wasps)

Pete Goodley (Peterborough)

Kev Heitman (Northampton Saints)

Tom Orton (Bedford Athletic)

Phil Clarke (Peterborough)

Ben Cooper (Leeds Carnegie)

Dominic Brister (Bath & Leeds Carnegie)

Simon Hudson (Oundle)

Mark Carter (Oundle)