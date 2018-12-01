Latest Lions defeat is ‘soul-destroying’

Peterborough came off second best in the battle of the Lions in National League Two North today (December 1).

Peterborough Lions were at Leicester Lions in a crunch relegation battle and it was the city side who went down 35-17 and they remain at the foot of the table.

Nico Defeo scores the seond Lions try. Picture: Mick Sutterby

But they went down fighting and the scoreline flattered the home tean.

“It’s soul-destroying what’s happening to us at the moment,” said frustrated Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We are dominating games and still getting beat. We work so hard and tackle like trojans but once again silly individual mistakes have cost us.

“Twice today we were pressing hard for a score and then went and lost the ball because of a silly error and they run the length of the pitch and score under the posts. When that happens your heads are bound to drop a little bit.

Josh Waller battles for possession for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“We played a forwards game today and we tore them apart. We scrummed them off the park. It was a spirited performance but again we’ve got nothing to show for it. At some point it just has to click. The only trouble is we’re running out of time.”

Danny Hartwell, who is on loan from Ampthill, crossed for the Lions first try, which was converted by Ben Young. Young also slotted a penalty and it was 28-10 at the break.

Nico Defeo crossed for the second Lions try late on and again Young converted.