It’s simple! Lions just have to win their last nine games

Peterborough Lions chairman Andy Moore made it all sound so simple after his team’s latest win in the Midlands Premiership.

They beat Longton 55-28 at Solstice Park, Bretton, on Saturday and with promotion rivals Newport coming unstuck 10-9 at Nuneaton it mean the Lions improved their second-place standing.

Conor Gracey on the attack for the Lions against Longton. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“It’s all in our own hands now,” said Moore. “Second place is ours to lose. If we win all our remaning games we can’t be caught.”

The Lions have nine games left and bonus-point wins in all will indeed be enough to finish second and win a promotion play-off spot.

They have runaway leaders Birmingham (April 7) and third-placed Newport (February 3) still to play at home but Moore is confident his side can pull it off.

“We have the players capable of winning every game provided we stay focused and don’t pick up injuries,” added Moore.

“Okay, we do tend to give a few more points away these days - that’s because of the brand of open rugby we now play. But we always manage to keep one step ahead of our opponents.”

That was precisely what happened against Longton. They were big and strong up front and the boggy conditions suited their ‘stick it up your jumper’ style of play.

“Their forwards were always a threat but we were always in control,” insisted Moore.

It was 31-14 to the Lions at half-time and they scored nine tries with star Tongan centre Sitandei Semisi Tei scoring a hat-trick from long range.

This Saturday the Lions are away at second-bottom Newbold on Avon - a side they beat 31-20 at home back in October.

Niko Moa, the Lions latest Tongan recruit, faces a late fitness test after injuring his knee on his debut against Longton.

In Midlands Division One, Borough made it three wins out of three in 2018 with a 29-7 beating of Melton Mowbray at Fengate.

Melton had much more possession but Borough defended stoutly and took their chances when they came along.

Mooki Tshepo-Olebile, Nick Burkett, Reggie Reid and Michael Bean scored their tries - the latter securing the bonus point when he latched on to a speculative clearance kick by Joe Andresen to run in under the posts on the final whistle.

Borough are fourth in the table and head for Northampton OldScouts on Saturday.

Also going well this season are Borough Ladies, who top Midlands North Two in the RFU Women’s Championship with a 100 per cent record.

Latest victims were Lincoln. Boroughj beat them 34-0 at Fengate on Sunday with tries by Steph Warlow, skipper Mel Fulcher (2), Nat Elliott and Jocelyn Hurcombe.

Kat Lynas and Warlow were voted forward and back of the match respectively.

Bourne made history at the weekend after reaching the RFU Midlands Junior Vase final for the first time since their formation 30 years ago.

They claimed an 18-15 away win in a tricky semi-final clash at North Hykeham and will meet Eccleshall in the final.