It’s Lions versus Grasshoppers at Solstice Park

There’s likely to be a big crowd at Solstice Park, Bretton, tomorrow (March 9) when the Peterborough Lions take on the might of Preston Grasshoppers (3pm).

Grasshoppers are one of the biggest names on the Lions fixture list in National League Two and include among their past players former England stars Will Greenwood, Wade Dooley, Steve Borthwick, Iain Balshaw and Paul Grayson.

Jack Lewis scored the Lions try in their 35-5 loss at Otley last weekend. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“They are a big club and boast a massive travelling support. We’ve got to make sure they don’t outshout us,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We need all our supporters to get down there tomorrow and give the lads a cheer.

“We may be going out of this league but we’re still putting up a brave fight and I’m sure we’ll cause an upset or two before the end of the season. Beating a side like Grasshoppers would be a massive feather in our cap.

“So if you’re at a loose end tomorrow then get yourself down to the Lions’ den and watch some National League rugby.”

Josh Waller on the attack for the Lions at Otley. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Preston have won their last four games and beat the Lions 27-7 back in November up in Lancashire.

Borough, who are third in Midlands Division One, face a tough trip to league leaders Kettering tomorrow.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY March 9

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

National League Division Two North: Peterborough Lions v Preston Grasshoppers.

Midlands Division One (East): Kettering v Peterborough, Lutterworth v Oundle.

Midlands Division Two East (South): Huntingdon v Long Buckby.

Midlands Division Three East (South): Bourne v Leicester Forest, Stamford v Rushden & Higham.

Midlands Division Three East (North): Spalding v Rolls Royce..

Midlands Division Four East (South): Deepings v Kempston, Wellingborough OG v Stamford College Old Boys.