Peterborough Lions’ disappointing run of results in National League Division Two North continued this afternoon (November 17).

They made the long trip up to Preston Grasshoppers and returned with nothing to show for their efforts. They lost 27-7 and remain firmly rooted to the foot of the table with just one win from 11 games.

Aki Lea tries to make headway for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Preston scored the first of their five tries after five minutes and led 17-0 at the interval.

More details to follow . . .