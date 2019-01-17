It’s a must-win game for the Lions in their fight for survival

If Peterborough Lions are to survive at National League Two level - and not many onlookers believe they can - then Saturday’s home game against South Leicester (2.15pm) has to produce a victory, ideally with a bonus point.

South Leicester are also struggling in the relegation zone and have lost five of their last six games.

Conor Gracey wins lineout ball for the Lions at Stourbridge. Picture: Mick Sutterby

They did just manage to beat the Lions earlier on in the season 34-27 but the Lions are playing much better now than they were back in September.

They beat Sheffield and drew away at Hinckley just before Christmas and pushed league leaders Hull Ionians all the way in a tight contest in their first game back in the new year.

They also scored six tries on Saturday at Stourbridge - and that’s a first. Only trouble was Stourbridge scored eight to win 52-34!

Disappointed Lions chairman Andy Moore said: “They caught us cold and we conceded 30 points in the first 20 minutes. We had no answer. We were overwhelmed massively.

“We did gradually get into the game and in the second half showed plenty of character.

“We knuckled down and scored four tries whereas they only scored three. Mind you two they scored were breakaway tries and came just as we were beginning to get within striking distance. That broke our hearts.”

It was 31-10 to Stourbridge at half-time. Try-scorers for the Lions were Christian Edbrooke, Tom Lewis, Tom Gulland, Nico Defeo, Sonoma Veikune and new player Ben Peach, a winger from Shelford. Ben Young kicked two conversions.

Lions coach Vili Ma’asi has been invited to take charge of the East Midlands side in the County Championship at the end of the season.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY JANUARY 19

ENGLISH CLUBS CHAMPIONSHIP

National League Division Two North: Peterborough Lions v South Leicester.

Midlands Division One: Paviors v Peterborough, Oundle v Rugby Lions.

Midlands Division Three East (North): Ashfield v Spalding.