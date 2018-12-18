It’s a grand effort by Borough Under 15 girls

Peterborough Rugby Club’s all-conquering Under 15 girls team scored their 1,000th point of the season as they made it seven matches in a row without conceding a point on Sunday (December 16).

Away against a combined team made up of the best players from Diss and the best players from the Crusaders club in Norwich, Borough found themselves up against a very strong, very physical, good tackling side who defended well.

However, a series of breakaway tries saw Borough score 19 unanswered points in each half to make it two wins out of two in the National Cup.

Jorja Matchwick scored four tries with Liberty Ashdown and Holley Ross also crossing. Ross also kicked four conversions.