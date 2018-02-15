It’s a cup final every week for the Lions from here on in

Seven games to go - seven cup finals remaining.

That’s the way Peterborough Lions director of rugby Simon Moyle sums up the rest of the season for his promotion-chasing side.

The Lions are second in the Midlands Premiership table and are looking good for the promotion play-offs.

Table-toppers Birmingham have gone off the boil a bit and came unstuck for the first time this season when losing 23-20 at Sandbach on Saturday, but Moyle insists he’s only interested in what the Lions do.

“Birmingham may have lost and they do have some very tough games to come on the run-in. But they are still favourites. Our focus is the play-off spot,” said Moyle.

“And our destiny is in our own hands. We have to win our last seven games and they are seven cup finals for us.

“We will be treating all opponents with respect in those seven games - starting with Nuneaton on Saturday - and we will be taking nothing for granted. We will need fully-weighted performances in all of our remaining games.”

Nuneaton away will be a tough fixture. They haven’t lost since December 2 and their run of seven successes since then includes a most notable 10-9 win over third-placed Newport.

At Bretton in October the Lions won 41-18. But it’s unlikely to be that easy on Saturday.

“They are a very good side on a good run and we won’t be under-estimating them. It’s not been a happy hunting ground for us in recent seasons and we suffered a bit of a drubbing there last year. But that was last year - this year will be different,” added Moyle.

“And we will go into the game with a lot of confidence after our great win over Newport last time out.”

The Lions won that bruising battle at Bretton 22-3 and Moyle said it was a performnace of which everybody connected to the Lions should have been proud.

“Both sides were aware of the enormity of that game and the physicality from both sides was immense. Neither side gave an inch. It was one for the rugby connoisseur and went down to a battle of wills, which we won. They were gracious in defeat and admitted we deserved it and we will take a lot from that game into the Nuneaton fixture.”

After training on Tuesday, Moyle reported a clean bill of health.

“There were one or two injury niggles but having no game last Saturday helped. They’ve all cleared up and we’re raring to go,” he said.

Star Tongan centre Semisi Sitanislei Tei missed the Newport game with a leg injury but is fit to return.

And the Lions boosted their forward power this week by re-signing prop Chris Cutts from Shelford.