INTERNATIONAL HONOURS: Local quartet picked for England

Four local rugby players have received international call-ups.

Ben Dobson, Logan Noble and brothers Harry and Sam Missin have been selected to represent England at the 2018 Junior Touch Championships.

Logan Noble.

Dobson has been picked for the Mixed 18s squad, Noble and Harry Missin for the Mixed 15s squad and Sam Missin for the Boys 18 squad.

The squads will be heading to the University of Stirling in Scotland on the weekend of August 17-19 where they will face teams from across Europe and beyond, with entrants confirmed from Abu Dhabi, the Czech Republic and France, as well as the four Home Nations.

Noble, a pupil at Arthur Mellows Village College, has done particularly well to make the 15s squad seeing as he’s only 13 years-old.

He plays his touch rugby for Orton Ospreys along with Dobson while the Missin brothers play touch rugby for Cambridge and contact rugby for Borough.