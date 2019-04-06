Injury-hit Lions lose again

Peterborough Lions were beaten again in National League Two this afternoon (April 6) after being hit by a glut of injuries.

They were away at Sheffield Tigers and lost 53-21 but only after being reduced to 13 men in the second half when Conor Gracey (back), Jack Lewis (collarbone), Ben Young (knee) and Allen Carr (head) all had to go off injured.

Jack Askham scores a try for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“We were in it at half-time, massively in it. But then we fell away in the second half when the injuries just kept coming,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We conceded two early tries but fought back well and we were very much in at just 20-14 down at half-time.

“But then the injuries disrupted our challenge. We were at sixes and sevens, two men down and they ran us ragged.

“Sheffield were a very good side, especially their backs, who attacked us at real pace. But we all feel a little bit hard done by.”

Micah Lestrade on the run for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Jack Askham and brothers Tom and Jack Lewis scored the Lions tries with Young (2) and Nico Defeo kicking conversions