Injury crisis forces Peterborough Lions to call off visit of league leaders

Katilimoni Tuipulotu scores a try for Peterborough Lions against Towcestrians. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The sides were due to meet on Saturday (November 27) at Bretton Park in the Midlands Division One clash.

Lions, however, have been left unable to raise a side due to a long list of injury woes and availability issues.

The Lions finished last week’s 27-12 defeat at Towcesterians with just ten fully fit players and have now taken the decision to call off the tie against the runaway leaders.

Speaking in midweek, Club Chairman Andy Moore said: “I’ve never known anything like it. We started with 15 players at Towcester, lost another one to injury after 10 minutes and three players had to visit hospital after the game.

“On Tuesday we only had 10 fit players in the first team squad. I have sent the missus out to buy me some boots!”

Lions will receive a five-point deduction, which will drop to the foot of the table on ten points, one behind current bottom side Market Harborough. There is no relegation this season.