Great second half but it’s not enough to save the Lions from another defeat

Peterborough Lions staged a stirring second-half performance in their National League Two match at Otley this afternoon (March 2) but still ended up getting well beaten.

The basement boys from Bretton, who are almost certain to be relegated back to the Midlands Premiership soon, actually won the second half 5-0 against a team who were plying their trade in the Championship not so long ago.

Suva Ma'asi makes a tackle for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

Unfortunately they were soundly thumped 35-0 in the first half making the final score 35-5.

“We were awful in the first half but much, much better in the second half,” said Lions chairman Andy Moore.

“We introduced a couple of our big guns from the bench at half-time - players like Tom Gulland and Tom Lewis - and that made a tremendous difference.

“I think Otley were expecting to score another 35 points in the second half but we stopped them scoring anything and that was a great effort.

Joe Lee drives forward for the Lions. Picture: Mick Sutterby

“We’re looking ahead to next season and had three young players from last week’s second team in the side (Will Moore, George Roberts aand Micah Lestrade).

“But for now we’ll keep plugging away and playing with pride. We’re proud to be a National League Two side.”

Jack Lewis scored the Lions try.