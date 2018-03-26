GIRLS RUGBY: Borough do the double in Cambridge

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 13 girls team celebrated their 100th victory yesterday (March 25) as they won their age group at the Eastern Counties Festival in Cambridge.

It was a double celebration for the Purple Bricks sponsored girls section of the club as the Under 15s finished as joint winners of their age group at the event as well.

The successful Borough Under 13 girls team.

“I’m a very happy coach!” said Under 15 coach Paddy Murray after guiding his side to three wins from four games, the same record as host club Cambridge, with whom they shared the title.

And Under 13 coach Matt Rain added: “It’s been a fantastic day for us all, with the future looking really bright!”

The Under 13s’ 100 victories has come from just 111 matches since they were set up two years ago.

“We’re all really pumped out and eager to finish this season on a high but, at the same time, next season can’t come soon enough,” said team manager Simon Potter. “We’d welcome any newcomers who’d like to join us on this great adventure.”

Potential new players should contact spotter@prufc.com