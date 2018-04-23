GIRLS RUGBY: Another trophy for Borough Under 13s

There was more success for Peterborough Rugby Club’s thriving girls section yesterday (April 22) when the Under 13s put more silverware in their bulging trophy cabinet.

They won the inaugural East Midlands Championship at Bedford to complete a unique treble having already won the Eastern Counties title and the Notts, Lincs & Derby crown as well.

“I have been in awe of this squad for two whole years now,” said team manager Simon Potter. “After a lot of last season’s players moved up to the Under 15s, we could all have been forgiven for thinking the Under 13s could have been a weaker side, but the new generation has really stepped up to the mark.”

The Borough girls brushed aside Ampthill and Towcester in the group stage with 50-0 and 40-5 victories to set up a final against Kettering, which they won 25-0.

“The great thing about that final was that we used our whole squad extensively and still kept a clean sheet,” added Potter. “We had six players unavailable as well, which will hold us in good stead for next season.”

This coming Sunday sees the Peterborough team attempt to make it three trophies in as many weekends as they defend their title at the annual event staged by the RAF RFU, at Holton, near Oxford.