Flying start for Borough Under 16s in the county cup

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 16 team got their Cambridgeshire Cup campaign off to a flying start yesterday (November 11) with a 58-5 home win over St Ives.

“It was a fantastic performance,” said team manager Spencer Lloyd. “We dominated all the break-downs and set-pieces despite having a number of players playing out of position.”

More than half of the squad ended up on the scoresheet with Matt Waitman leading the way with two tries and a conversion.

Reagan Beacher added a couple of tries and there was one apiece for Ryan Aliker-Bates, Miguel Alves, George Dean, Nathan Fuller and Kieran King. Sam Chew, Olly Cooke and Tyler Moody kicked a conversion apiece.

It wasn’t such good news for the Under 14s, though, who were on the wrong end of a 94-0 hiding at the hands of a very strong Shelford side.

The Under 12s played host to two clubs and recorded victories over St Ives and Wisbech, scoring nine tries and conceding just one in the process. Eight different players scored, with Riley Kitchen going over twice.

It was also a good day for the club’s girls section, with their three teams recording two wins and a draw.

The Under 15s were in National Cup action, opening their campaign with a comfortable 78-12 win over neighbours Cambridge.

Liberty Ashdown had a hat-trick of tries and four conversions while Holley Ross bagged a brace of tries and added five conversions. Jorja Matchwick added three tries and Liv Hill two with one apiece for Jessica Moorfoot and Vitoria Silva-Seide.

The Under 18s won 43-17 against the same club while the Under 13s played out a bizarrely high-scoring 70-70 draw.