Five Peterborough players in England Touch Rugby squads

Five Peterborough players - four from Borough and one from Peterborough Touch based at Bushfield Sports Centre - have been selected for the England Touch Rugby junior training squads

In all, 45 girls and 59 boys have been chosen for the first two training days, in January and February, with each age group squad then having three further training days before the final teams are selected.

The Junior Touch Championships themselves are being held in Paris next August when England will face teams in Boys’ Under 18, Girls’ Under 18, Mixed Under 18 and Mixed Under 15 categories.

Sam Missin from the Borough Colts team and his brother Harry from the club’s Under 14 team have played for England before and are both named in the squad.

Leah Lilley and Liberty Ashdown from the Peterborough club’s high-flying Under 15 girls side both tried Touch Rugby for the first time this summer and were selected to represent the Midlands regional side, which has led to this international call-up.

Amelia Grota, the only one of the five who doesn’t play contact rugby as well, will be flying the flag for Peterborough Touch.

“This is absolutely fantastic news,” said Tina Prewer, chairperson of the junior section at Peterborough Rugby Club, “not just for the club but for the city as a whole.”