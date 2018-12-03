England’s head coach surprises Stamford Rugby Club youngsters

Yesterday (December 2) was a day to remember for some Stamford Rugby Club youngsters.

The club’s Under 11 team received a surprise visit from England’s head coach Eddie Jones and he put them through their paces at their weekly training session.

Jones was in Stamford over the weekend to attend a black tie dinner at Stamford School on Saturday night and he took it upon himself to visit Hambleton Road the next monring to chat to the club’s junior players and their coaches.

Jones said: “For me, it’s important to stay in touch with grassroots rugby, to see the passion and determination of the youngsters.

“One of the children asked me what it was like coaching professional players? The principles are the same as what was going on at Stamford - the philosophy, tactics and coaching styles.

“All their rugby heroes started exactly where these children are - at school or their local club, supported by parents and coaches.”

David Laventure, Head of Rugby at Stamford Rugby Club and Stamford School, added: “All rugby journey’s start at school or the local club.

“It was a great opportunity for the Stamford Rugby Club juniors to meet Eddie, to experience his coaching style and then have the opportunity to ask questions.

“Of course, getting your shirt signed and having a photo with the England head coach was the icing on the cake.

“Eddie is an ex-teacher and is therefore passionate about young people and their engagement in the sport.

“He is obviously a world class performer but also a very genuine and generous person.

“The fact that he was willing to give up his time before shooting off to the Bath against Sale game speaks volumes. We look forward to having him back.”