News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

England call-ups for Peterborough RUFC girls

​Two Peterborough RUFC girls have been selected for the England squad preparing for the under 18 section of rugby’s prestigious Six Nations Championship.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

​Alice Bennett, from King’s School, and Poppy Murray, from Arthur Mellows Village College, will both be training with the nation’s elite for the next six months in the hope of pulling on the famous white jersey when the tournament starts in the first half of 2023.

Amazingly, Bennett only began playing rugby two years ago, but caught the eye of Premiership Loughborough Lightning and, from there, the England selectors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By way of contrast, Murray started playing at Borough aged six along with Lucy Dangerfield, who is another massive success story for the girls’ section at the city club, having just been signed up by Premiership Saracens.

Alice Bennett scoring a try for the East Midlands.Alice Bennett scoring a try for the East Midlands.
Alice Bennett scoring a try for the East Midlands.
Most Popular

Borough’s U18, U16 and U14 girls’ teams all reached their respective finals in the Eastern Counties Championship last season.

“This is a massive boost for us,” said girls’ academy head coach Lee Clarke. “A lot of people have worked really hard in the seven years since we resurrected junior girls’ teams at the club, and just look how it’s paying off!”

“We have around 70 girls playing regularly and enjoying it, but there’s always room for more to join us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s not all about winning and getting players selected for their country. It’s also about having fun playing a sport with core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

“It’s great to say that we’ve produced 35 players who’ve been picked to represent East Midlands over the last seven years, and now we have two in the England training squad, but it’s even greater to see the smiles on the faces of all the girls who turn up, week in, week out.”

Three of last season’s U18 team have stepped up to the senior ladies side which won their league last season with 12 wins from 12 outings, and one of them, Abi Sole-Potter has scored seven tries in two sevens tournaments over the last month.

Any potential new recruits, aged 10 to 17, can contact [email protected]. Training takes place at the club’s Fengate base on Tuesday evenings.

Related topics:EnglandPeterborough RUFCSix Nations Championship