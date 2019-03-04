County silverware for Borough Under 15s

Peterborough Rugby Club’s Under 15 team lifted the Cambridgeshire Shield yesterday (March 3) after winning both their matches in the three-way play-off at Fengate.

They beat Ely 33-5 and St Ives 24-7 to warm up for their forthcoming semi-final in the East Midlands Cup.

William Manning led the scoring with three tries, while Ellis Tyler had a brace and there were single scores for Kelvin Benjamin, Louis Edwards, Alexander Loose and Ethan Manning. Lawrence Teague kicked six conversions during the two matches

Borough Under 16s came within a whisker of making it a Cambs Shield double but lost 12-10 to Newmarket before beating Wisbech 10-5.

The club’s Under 14 team, meanwhile, were beaten 27-19 away at St Neots in their Cambs Shield final, which involved just the two clubs.

The wheels finally came off the Under 15 girls team, who suffered their first defeat of the season against a very physical Coventry-based Barkers Butts side in the Area 4 final of the national RFU competition.

They survived three very harsh yellow cards, a broken ankle and suspected broken arm to ensure the result wasn’t decided until the very last touch of the ball, on neutral ground in Leicester.

Jorja Matchwick scored three tries and Grace Niklasson had the other as they were beaten 22-20.

The Under 13 Girls won the Shield at the East Midlands Championships in Bedford, after suffering a shock 15-30 defeat against Market Harborough in their opening match.

They went on to beat Bedford, Towcester and Olney to lift the silverware with no less than eight try scorers. Pick of the bunch were Lucy Dangerfield with eight and Poppy Murray with four.