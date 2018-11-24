Comfortable wins for Borough and Oundle

A superb second-half showing saw Borough make it five wins on the trot in the English Clubs Championship today (November 24).

They were away at Leighton Buzzard in Midlands Division One and returned on the right end of a 35-22 scoreline.

And that arrived after they trailed 14-12 at the interval.

“We played against the wind and the slope in the first half and although we were behind we were never in any danger of losing this match,” said club vice-chairman Archie Bennett.

“We got the job done in the end - as we always looked likely to do - but perhaps conceded a few too many points along the way.

“But, it’s a bonus-point win and another five points so we’re all very happy.”

Ryan Morris and Zak McClure scored Borough’s first-half tries, one of which Matt Newman converted, and then in the second half Nick Langton, Owain Pearce and Sam Crooks went over with a penalty try completing the tally.

Players to stand out in a solid all-round display were scrum-half Ross Chamberlain, centre Pearce, winger Tom Stuffins, hooker Jamie Dingle, second row Scott Mills and flanker Luke Swindells.

In the same division, Oundle were away at bottom club Melton Mowbray and cruised to a big 52-13 win with Gareth Jacob racing in for a hat-trick of tries.

Oundle are third in the table and Borough fifth.