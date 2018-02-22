COLLEGE RUGBY: Peterborough are champions again

Peterborough Regional College were yesterday (February 21) crowned champions of their division in the English Colleges League.

They entertained Colne College from Essex in a Division One East title decider and took the honours 24-10 after a hard physical battle.

Action from the win over Colne.

Early on in the season Peterborough had beaten Colne by just four points after scoring a last-minute try so a tense affair was expected.

Peterborough got off to a flying start when centre Hudson Rees-Jones touched down after three minutes for a converted try.

That came after some powerful running by the Peterborough pack and they continued to punch big holes in the Colne defence, who struggled to cope with Peterborough’s all-round aggression.

A few minutes later and Rees-Jones broke through a shellshocked defence again for almost an identical score and it was 14-0 to the home side.

Peterborough then set about moving the ball wide and made good ground with the punching forwards running off the breakdowns.

Winger Ryan Adams stepped off his wing from about 40 metres out and ran straight to the posts untouched with pure speed. A penalty soon after from fly-half Connor completed Peterborough’s first-half onslaught and they turned round 24-0 to the good.

Colne started to fight back in the second half as the Peterborough pack began to feel the exertions of their supreme first-half effort and the Essex boys snatched a try back and then kicked a penalty.

But that was all they could muster and Peterborough hung on for a famous victory.

Delighted coach Lewis Capes said: “The boys played out of their skins today. Their physicality was on a par with the great teams we have had here in the past.

“They were determined not to allow anyone to take their league title away from them. They should remember this for a long time. League Champions again!”