COLLEGE RUGBY: Big win for Peterborough Regional College

Peterborough Regional College were convincing winners in their first British Colleages League fixture of 2018 yesterday (January 24).

They were at home to local rivals Hills Road, Cambridge, and resumed after a long Christmas break with a 45-7 victory to return to the top of their division.

From the start Peterborough retained the ball well but they struggled to get out of their own half due to a firm Hills Road defence.

Eventually full-back Nick Langton broke through to score an interception try and two more touchdowns followed before the break with the impressive centre pairing of Tanaka Kanhukamwe and Hudson Rees-Jones both going over.

Peterborough started the second half much better and started to really dominate up front with smashing runs from big Luke Green and Xander Livingston.

Kanhukamwe went over for another three tries and number eight Livingston also smashed through to score.

Peterborough coach Lewis Capes said: “It was good to win again but we will have to play much better against visiting Colne from Essex to decide the league title in February.”