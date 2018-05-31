Carrington collects top prize at Oundle Rugby Club dinner

Have your say

Will Carrington picked up the coveted Player of the Year trophy when Oundle Rugby Club held their annual presentation dinner.

The former Borough and Peterborough Lions star was the side’s playmaker as the first XV enjoyed a commendable first-ever season in Midlands Division One in the English Clubs Championship which saw them finish seventh in the final table.

Chairman's Award winner Keith Griffiths is flanked by head coach Jon Phillips (left) and club chairman Alykhan Kachra.

Fly-half Carrington was also a prolific try-scorer and goal-kicker. Jack Sharpley was the Players Player of the Year award winner.

Trophy winners were:

Captain’s Shield (Clubman of the Year) - David Andrew.

Spolton Shield (Most Promising Player) - Luke Sharpley.

Second XV player of the year Chris Brown with head coach Jon Phillips (left) and club chairman Alykhan Kachra.

2nd XV Player of the Year - Chris Brown.

2nd XV Players Player of the Year - Lewis Still.

Vets Player of the Year - Nick Knowles.

1st XV Players Player - Jack Sharpley.

1st XV Player of the Year - Will Carrington.

Chairman’s Award - Keith Griffiths.

Ranfurley Shield (Top try scorer) - James Keane.